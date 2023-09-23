PM Modi to inaugurate international cricket stadium in Varanasi: Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi today to lay the foundation stone for an international cricket stadium.
According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the cricket stadium in Varanasi, which happens to be Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, represents a significant stride towards the realisation of his vision to create modern, world-class sports facilities.
Five important key highlights about the project:
1. Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a stadium in Varanasi's Ganjari at approximately 1:30 pm today. This state-of-the-art sports facility is aimed at creating world-class sports infrastructure, is expected to cost ₹451 crore and will cover an expansive 30-acre area.
“Tomorrow another golden chapter is going to be added in the journey of Baba Shri Vishwanath ji's holy city Kashi. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will lay the foundation stone of 'International Cricket Stadium' costing approximately ₹451 crores in Varanasi tomorrow”, Yogi Adityanath had posted in Hindi on X.
2. The UP government has disclosed an expenditure of ₹121 crore for land acquisition in support of this project. Additionally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to invest ₹330 crore for the construction of the stadium, which will have a seating capacity of 30,000 people according to officials.
3.The stadium's architectural design will draw inspiration from Lord Shiva, featuring distinctive elements such as trident-shaped floodlights, crescent-shaped roof covers, seating arrangements resembling ghat steps, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade, the press statement said.
4. The ceremony is anticipated to be attended by cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, along with other notable personalities. Key officials from the BCCI, including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah, will also be present at the event according to sources.
5. Positioned in the Rajatalab vicinity, near the Ring Road, the stadium is expected to be finished and fully operational by December 2025.