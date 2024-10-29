Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Police lathi charge lawyers in Ghaziabad court

According to the police sources, enraged over the lathi charge, lawyers struck work and torched a police outpost near the district court in Raj Nagar area in the town.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 14:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 08:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us