Ram temple priest says pics of idol with eyes visible on social media not 'real', seeks probe

Lucknow: Ram Temple's chief priest Satyendra Das said on Saturday that the pictures of the Ram Lalla's idol with its eyes visible, which was viral on social media, was not the 'real' one.

Das said that the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol could not be revealed before the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration). ''The pictures which show the eyes of the idol are not real,'' the priest said in Ayodhya.

Das also sought a probe as to how the pictures of the idol with its eyes visible were on the social media. ''How the pictures made their way to social media...who showed them....it should be investigated,'' he said.

The pictures of the Ram Lalla idol, which appeared first on social media on Thursday showed the idol being covered with a cloth. The pictures which appeared on social media on Saturday however showed the entire idol without any cover on the eyes.