Ram temple to open for devotees from Tuesday

Ayodhya: Now that the consecration ceremony was over, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be thrown open to the common devotees from Tuesday, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which was overseeing the construction of the Temple.

The Trust officials, on Monday, said that two slots had been prepared for the devotees for having 'darshan' of Ram Lala at the Temple.

''The first slot will be from 0700 hours to 1130 hours while the second slot will be from 1400 hours to 1900 hours daily,'' Trust secretary Champat Rai told reporters in Ayodhya.