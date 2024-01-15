Ram temple to open for public from Jan 23, pre-consecration rituals to begin from Tuesday

Lucknow: The Ram temple will be open for the public from January 23, a day after the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony even as the pre-consecration rituals would begin from Tuesday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust secretary Champat Rai on Monday said that the pre-consecration rituals would continue till Sunday, a day before the ceremony. The rituals included several special 'pujas'.

According to the Trust officials some rituals started from the Makar Sankranti on Monday. As many as 11 'yajamana' (the person on whose behalf a religious ritual or yajna is performed by the priests) began an eight day observance of various rituals, which were in accordance with the Vedic traditions, in Ayodhya from Monday.