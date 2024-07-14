Home
uttar pradesh

Recent bypolls signal that BJP will lose forthcoming elections: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav

PTI
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 11:04 IST

Etawah: A day after the BJP's dismal show in the 13 assembly bypolls in seven states, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday said it is a signal that the saffron party will lose the forthcoming elections in several states.

"People are realising the rule of lies of the BJP," Yadav said.

The by-elections were held in constituencies in seven states, including West Bengal, Himachal, Uttrakhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc won 10 of the 13 assembly seats where by-elections were held, while the BJP managed to bag two and an Independent pocketed one seat as votes were counted on Saturday.

"This is a signal that BJP is going to lose the upcoming election in Haryana, Maharashtra and other states," Yadav asserted.

He further alleged, "If dishonesty is not done using the administration and other means, the BJP is not going to win election in any state."

Published 14 July 2024, 11:04 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyRam Gopal Yadav

