'Remains of ancient temple found at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya'

Remains of an ancient temple were found during excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, according to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which was overseeing the Ram Temple construction work.
Rai shared the pictures of what he said were the remains of an ancient temple, including pillars and idols, on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
''Remains of ancient temple found during excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi site....it can be clearly seen in the pictures (which he shared on X) that they include several pillars and idols which are associated with temple construction.....at present the construction of the first floor of the Ram Temple is nearing completion,'' Rai said on X.
The claim came amid a series of meetings of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Trust officials regarding the ceremony to be held on the occasion of the 'pran partishtha' (a ritual at the time of installation of the idols of Hindu gods).
According to the sources close to the Trust, the idol of the Ram Lala could be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between 'Makar Sankranti' next year and January 26.
The exact date of the ceremony would be decided after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was likely to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.
The VHP as well as the BJP wanted the Ram Temple to be completed before the 2024 general elections. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in August 2020.
The timing of possible opening of the Ram Temple for the devotees assumes significance as the next general elections are scheduled to be held in May 2024 in which the Modi government will be seeking a third term in office.