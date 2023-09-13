'Remains of ancient temple found at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya'

According to the sources close to the Trust, the idol of the Ram Lala could be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between 'Makar Sankranti' next year and January 26.

The exact date of the ceremony would be decided after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was likely to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The VHP as well as the BJP wanted the Ram Temple to be completed before the 2024 general elections. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in August 2020.

The timing of possible opening of the Ram Temple for the devotees assumes significance as the next general elections are scheduled to be held in May 2024 in which the Modi government will be seeking a third term in office.