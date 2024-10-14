Home
Road crash in UP's Kanpur leaves five dead

The incident took place while the students were on way to their college, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:23 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 09:23 IST
