uttar pradesh

RSS functionary’s son lynched in Kushinagar cattle-grazing dispute, 3 held, 1 absconding

Police said Utkarsh Singh was brutally attacked with axes and sticks after he objected to cattle straying into his field; his father alleged the assailants gouged his eyes and cut off his ears.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 06:09 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 06:09 IST
India News Crime RSS murder

