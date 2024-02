Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to skip CBI summons in five-year-old illegal mining case as a witness, news agency PTI reported sources as saying.

The agency's action comes days after the SP and Congress announced its seat-sharing arrangement for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for Lok Sabha polls.

Officials said the notice has been issued Section 160 of CrPC, asking Yadav to appear before investigators on February 29.