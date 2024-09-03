Samajwadi Party's model not of development, every job was auctioned during its rule, says Yogi Adityanath

"We had said that we will respect the faith of Hindus. Today you must be seeing that Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been built in Kashi. A grand temple of Ramlalla has been constructed in Ayodhya and development work is also progressing afresh in Mathura-Vrindavan." He also accused the Samajwadi Party of stopping the celebration of Janmashtami in the past, saying, "When the SP was in power, it had banned the celebration of Janmashtami because some people were troubled by the announcement of Lord Krishna's name on Janmashtami."

"When I came to power in 2017, I said that there is only one event which takes place in jails, police stations and police lines. Organise it with great pomp and show. Today, Janmashtami is organised with full grandeur in all 1585 police stations and all prisons of the state," he said.