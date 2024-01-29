SC extends stay on Allahabad HC order appointing Commission for Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura

The Supreme Court on Monday extended stay on the Allahabad High Court order appointing a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. The stay has been extended till the next date of hearing

The SC has adjourned hearing on matters relating to Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute for April.

The apex court has also directed parties concerned to complete pleadings and file written submissions.

