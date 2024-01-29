JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

SC extends stay on Allahabad HC order appointing Commission for Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura

The SC has adjourned hearing on matters relating to Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute for April.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 08:48 IST

Follow Us

The Supreme Court on Monday extended stay on the Allahabad High Court order appointing a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. The stay has been extended till the next date of hearing

The SC has adjourned hearing on matters relating to Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute for April.

The apex court has also directed parties concerned to complete pleadings and file written submissions.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 January 2024, 08:48 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtmathuraAllahabad High Court

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT