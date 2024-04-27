Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress believes in mass welfare, not privileges to few: Manish Tewari

Tewari, the sitting MP from Anandpur Sahib constituency in Punjab, pointed out that the Congress poll manifesto, named 'Nyay Patra,' is a manifesto designed for the masses of the country with its 'five commandments for justice.'

Tewari said that during the last ten years the BJP created a 'select and privileged group of crony capitalists,' while the Congress guarantees justice to the youth, farmers, women, and workers.