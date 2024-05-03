SC to list plea of MLA Abbas Ansari seeking nod to attend special prayers for deceased father

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea by jailed MLA Abbas Ansari seeking permission to attend special prayers for his late father Mukhtar Ansari.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

“I have already granted the listing...yes, he is the son of Mukhtar Ansari,” Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said when lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the MLA, sought listing of the plea.