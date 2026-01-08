<p>Lucknow: A 14-year old schoolgirl was allegedly gang-raped by a You Tuber and a cop in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.</p><p>According to the police sources, the YouTuber, identified as Shivbaran Yadav, was arrested while the cop, identified as Amit Maurya, was absconding.</p>.IIT Kanpur student found hanging in hostel; 'Sorry Everyone' says note recovered from scene.<p>Taking a serious note of the matter, the government on Thursday shunted out deputy commissioner of police (West) Dinesh Chnadra Tripathi and suspended a station House officer (SHO) on charges of laxity.</p><p>Police said that the minor was abducted by the duo while she had gone out to answer call of nature on Monday night. The duo allegedly gang-raped her in a moving car and dumped her on the road in the wee hours of Tuesday.</p><p>The family members approached the police on Wednesday and an FIR was lodged in this regard. The police, acting swiftly, nabbed the YouTuber and launched a hunt to nab the cop.</p><p>The statement of the victim was recorded before a magistrate on Thursday. It was also alleged that the brother of the YouTuber threatened the victim’s family of dire consequences if they pursued the matter further.</p><p>Sources said that the SHO of Sachendi Vikram Singh, who tried to suppress the incident, was suspended.</p><p>Police commissioner Raguveer Lal said that stern action would be taken against the cop Amit Maurya. Four teams have been formed to trace the absconding Maurya.</p>