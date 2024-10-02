Home
uttar pradesh

Senior divisional engineer of North Eastern Railways arrested for taking bribe of Rs two lakh

The contractor was awarded a Rs four crore project to lay railway tracks from Thawe to Chhapra by Singh on July 25, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 06:51 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 06:51 IST
India NewsCBIUttar PradeshCrimebribe

