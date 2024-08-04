Seven killed, 25 injured in bus-car collision on Agra Lucknow Expressway

According to the SP, the driver of the car, who had been coming from Lucknow and going to Agra, must have fallen asleep and entered the wrong lane.

The collision sent the bus careening into a roadside ditch.

The injured, one of them critical, have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

The SP said there were about 60 people on the bus.

The family in the car was returning to Talgram in Kannauj after paying a visit to Mehndipur Balaji in Rajasthan.

Ranjana, a bus passenger, said the driver was using his mobile phone on the wheel and kept doing that even when he was also asked not to.