Six killed in tempo-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun; 5 rushed to hospital

The victims, who worked as vegetable vendors in Noida, were travelling in a three-wheeled loader tempo which collided with a tractor-trolley.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:21 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 09:21 IST
