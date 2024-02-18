JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Smriti Irani plans Amethi visit on Feb 19 as Rahul Gandhi rolls into town with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Amethi (UP): Union minister Smriti Irani will pay a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency of Amethi beginning Monday — the very day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to enter the Uttar Pradesh town.

Gandhi had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for 15 years before he was defeated by Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This will perhaps be the only second time since 2019 that the two leaders will be in Amethi at the same time. They had been in the town at the same time in February 2022 to attend different campaign events in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Irani's representative Vijay Gupta said the minister will be in her constituency for four days, during which she will hold interactions with residents of several villages and attend her house-warming ceremony on February 22.

Prior to her election from Amethi, she had promised the electorate that she would build a house in the town and become a resident.

According to Congress leaders, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Amethi on Monday. Gandhi will hold a road show and public meeting in Amethi town.

The possibility of the two leaders coming face to face is very low, officials in the know of their tentative schedules said.

(Published 18 February 2024, 14:27 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSmriti IraniAmethi

