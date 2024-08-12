SP leader Nawab Singh Yadav arrested in UP's Kannauj for attempting to rape minor girl

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nawab Singh Yadav has been arrested on Monday, in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl.
Kannauj SP, Amit Kumar Anand said, "Last night around 1.30 am, a call was received on UP 112 wherein a girl said that she had been stripped and an attempt of assault had been made on her. Kannauj Police reached the spot immediately."
"The girl was rescued and accused Nawab Singh Yadav was arrested in an objectionable condition. During questioning, the girl said that she arrived at the residence of Nawab Singh Yadav along with her paternal aunt. She was told that she had to be there for a job...Case was registered under sections of BNS and POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. The girl is a minor and is around 15 years of age..."
More to follow...
Published 12 August 2024, 09:46 IST