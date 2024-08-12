SP leader Nawab Singh Yadav arrested in UP's Kannauj for attempting to rape minor girl

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nawab Singh Yadav has been arrested on Monday, in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl.

Kannauj SP, Amit Kumar Anand said, "Last night around 1.30 am, a call was received on UP 112 wherein a girl said that she had been stripped and an attempt of assault had been made on her. Kannauj Police reached the spot immediately."