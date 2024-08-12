Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

SP leader Nawab Singh Yadav arrested in UP's Kannauj for attempting to rape minor girl

Kannauj SP, Amit Kumar Anand said, 'Last night around 1.30 am, a call was received on UP 112 wherein a girl said that she had been stripped and an attempt of assault had been made on her. Kannauj Police reached the spot immediately.'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 09:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nawab Singh Yadav has been arrested on Monday, in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl.

Kannauj SP, Amit Kumar Anand said, "Last night around 1.30 am, a call was received on UP 112 wherein a girl said that she had been stripped and an attempt of assault had been made on her. Kannauj Police reached the spot immediately."

"The girl was rescued and accused Nawab Singh Yadav was arrested in an objectionable condition. During questioning, the girl said that she arrived at the residence of Nawab Singh Yadav along with her paternal aunt. She was told that she had to be there for a job...Case was registered under sections of BNS and POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. The girl is a minor and is around 15 years of age..."

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 09:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapeKannauj

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT