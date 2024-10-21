SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav makes objectionable remarks against CJI D Y Chandrachud, backtracks later

''Should I take note of such things?'' he further said.

''When you try to make the dead life, they become ghosts and begin to follow justice...where are they?....All such people.....(derogatory word) keep on saying such things,'' he added.

The SP leader later backtracked and clarified that he had never made such remarks on the CJI. ''I was never asked about the CJI's remarks....in fact the question pertained to Bahraich violence....the CJI is a reputed person,'' he said.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav also said that he was unaware of Ram Gopal Yadav's remarks.