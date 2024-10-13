Stones thrown at religious procession in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

<p>Gonda, UP: Stones were thrown at a procession on its way to immerse a Durga idol in the Kotwali Nagar Police Station area here Saturday night, police said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said two stones were thrown into the procession passing near Nuramal temple on Station Road.</p>.6 injured after clash over burning of firecrackers near Durga Puja pandal in UP's Gonda.<p>The SP said police persuaded the participants in the procession to continue on their way.</p>.<p>Police force was deployed at the spot. </p>