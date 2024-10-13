Home
Stones thrown at religious procession in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said two stones were thrown into the procession passing near Nuramal temple on Station Road.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 19:07 IST

India NewsUttar PradeshGonda

