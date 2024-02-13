Stubborn approach of govt proving to be dangerous: BKU chief Naresh Tikait

Lucknow: Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said the Centre should hold talks with the farmers and alleged that its 'stubborn approach' is proving to be dangerous.

The BKU chief wondered whether the farmers will always be in the agitation mode, block roads or head towards Delhi.

On the proposed February 16 bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various other organisations, Tikait said school vans, vehicles carrying patients and military vehicles will be exempted. The problems should be resolved through talks, he added.