<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended by two weeks its order directing status quo over the Sambhal mosque dispute in Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Radhe said two appeals were filed in the matter by Committee of Management Jami Masjid Sambhal represented by its secretary and vice president, respectively.</p>.<p>The top court subsequently directed its registry to enquire into the matter and submit a report.</p>.<p>Appearing for the Hindu plaintiffs in the suit, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain opposed the extension of the status quo.</p>.<p>Senior advocate Huzeifa Ahmadi, who was representing the mosque management, however, sought the extension till the report's submission.</p>.<p>The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Masjid committee against an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed its plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute, upholding the civil court's direction for the survey.</p>.<p>The high court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.</p>.<p>The mosque committee moved the high court against the November 19 last year order of the civil judge directing the Mughal-era mosque' survey which took place the same day.</p>.<p>A second survey carried out on November 24 last year, the committee claimed, was illegal as the civil court never ordered it. </p>