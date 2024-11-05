Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of 'Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act 2004' with minor change

'It is to protect the rights of minority in the state of UP and is consistent with positive obligation of the state which ensures the students to pass out and earn a decent living,' the CJI said.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 06:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 06:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtAllahabad High CourtMadrassa

Follow us on :

Follow Us