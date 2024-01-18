Surya Tilak at Ram temple at the India International Science Festival backed by the Union Science Ministry

Faridabad: A scaled-down model of the Ram Temple sits pretty in the CSIR exhibition pavilion at the Indian International Science Festival here with the council proudly claiming credits on the R&D work that it had conducted on the temple including the Surya Tilak that would occur every year on the day of Ram Navami.

The Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, one of the oldest CSIR laboratories, has developed an opto-mechanical system using mirrors and pipes to help guide the sun rays to fall on the forehead of the deity on the Ram Navami – a day to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama.

“The sun rays will stay on the deity’s forehead for six minutes. This will happen every year. The astronomical calculations required for making the mechanical system were carried out by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru,” a CBRI scientist told DH.

The institute was also associated with geophysical studies such as testing of the underground soil samples up to 12 mt, evaluating the strength of the retaining wall, validating the design of the temple and monitoring its health.