Teenager beheaded in fight over land in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 10:48 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 10:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeJaunpur

