Three cow slaughter suspects, cop injured in encounter in UP

On a tip off that some people were going to slaughter a cow in Bahadurpur village near Nagaria turn outpost around midnight, a police team rushed to the spot and was fired at by the three men.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 09:22 IST

Three butchers accused of trying to slaughter a cow and a constable were injured in an encounter in Bahadurpur village here, police said on Thursday.

On a tip off that some people were going to slaughter a cow in Bahadurpur village near Nagaria turn outpost around midnight, a police team rushed to the spot and was fired at by the three men, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

The police returned the fire and the three men and a constable were injured in the incident, the SP said, adding the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College.

The three men have been identified as Danish (28), Munna (30) and Chhote (30) while the constable was identified as Avnish Bairar.

Three pistols have also been recovered.

(Published 21 September 2023, 09:22 IST)
