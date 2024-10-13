Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Three including 2 foreign nationals killed in road accident in UP's Etawah, 3 injured

The passengers were returning from Lucknow after Dussehra holiday, the SSP said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 11:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 11:18 IST
Uttar PradeshAccidentCar accidentCar crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us