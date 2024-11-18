Jhansi hospital fire toll climbs to 12, preliminary probe rules out negligence

<p>Lucknow: The death toll in the fire that had broken out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi town late on Friday night, climbed to 12 with two more children succumbing to their injuries even a preliminary probe conducted into the incident ruled out negligence.</p><p>According to the sources, one of the injured children died on Sunday while another died on Monday taking the toll in the tragedy to 12.</p><p>The Medical College management, however, claimed that one of the children, who died on Sunday, suffered from a serious disease and that his death was not due to the fire.</p> .<p>Sources said that a preliminary probe conducted by the Jhansi divisional commissioner in the matter has concluded that the fire was caused by sparking in the plug and that there was no negligence on the part of the staff.</p><p>The UP government had ordered three separate inquiries into the tragedy. The other probes were continuing, sources said. The high level committee set up to probe the incident reached Jhansi Medical College on Monday and started its inquiry. </p><p>The Medical College management clarified that only 49 children were admitted to the NICU when the fire had broken out. Earlier reports said that there were 55 children at the NICU at the time of the incident.</p> .<p>Sources said that 18 children were being treated at the Medical College while nine other children were admitted to other private hospitals.</p><p>As many as ten children had died in the fire that had engulfed the Unit quickly giving no chance to the attendants and hospital staff to rescue the children. The fire brigade personnel had to break the window of the Unit to gain entry and launch rescue operations. There was smoke everywhere in the Unit when they entered there.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the injured.</p>