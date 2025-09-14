Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Gen Z agitation propels Nepal into uncharted constitutional terrain

Deep political mistrust threatens the country's democratic future.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 19:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 19:54 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us