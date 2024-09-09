Tough action to be taken against those involved in bid to derail Kalindi Express: BJP

A major train accident was averted as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after it hit an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur, police said on Monday, adding that a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site, hinting at a sabotage bid.