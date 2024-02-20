JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Tractor hits motorcycle in UP's Ballia, four killed

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, police said.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 04:52 IST

Ballia (UP): Four people were killed and two injured after a tractor hit a motorcycle in the Nagra area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Gothai Tiklari village around 10.30 pm on Monday. Shailendra Rajbhar (25), Bunty Rajbhar (26), Shivdaras (52) and an unidentified person were killed, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said.

Two people were also injured in the accident, he said.

Shailendra Rajbhar and Bunty Rajbhar were on the motorcycle while the other two were riding on the tractor, Jha added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, police said.

(Published 20 February 2024, 04:52 IST)
