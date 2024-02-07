Two BHU students arrested for forcing doctor to perform unnatural sex

Police in Varanasi on Monday arrested two students from the Banaras Hindu University for allegedly forcing a medical practitioner for unnatural sex.
According to police, the accused locked the doctor in the hostel room, beat the doctor and took his gold chain, locket, ring and cash worth Rs 60,000.
The accused are the students of Sanskrit Dharma Vidya Vigyan faculty of BHU. According to the police, more students were also involved in the incident.
As reported by Times of India, the students confessed to their crime during the interrogation and said that they contacted the doctor through social media apps. On Jan 11, they called him at Ravidas gate (BHU) and took him to Ruiya Hostel (BHU), they then closed the hostel room, threatened him to take off his clothes and made a video with a mobile while having unnatural sex with him.
Reportedly, the accused also confessed that they snatched his gold chain with a locket and gold ring and cash worth Rs 60,000 from him. They thought that the doctor would not inform anyone about the incident due to shame and fear.
However the doctor reported the incident to the Lanka police on February 4 and recovered the jewellery and mobile phone used in the crime.
The two students aged 20 and 21 are from Pratapgarh and Ghazipur districts, and were arrested from near Naria crossing.
As per police, they have been booked under sections 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property, or constrain to illegal act), 323 (voluntarily causes hurt), 377 (unnatural sex), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 511 (attempts to commit offences) of IPC and 66E of the IT Act.