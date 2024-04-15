Two children die after being hit by train in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: Two children died after being hit by a train while trying to retrieve a kite stuck on a railway pole here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Faiz (12) and Sajid (8) were trying to get hold of a kite stuck on a railway pole between Maheshpur Atria, within the CB Ganj police station area, and Milak Rotha village, under the Qila police station area.

Both the children died on the spot, the police said.