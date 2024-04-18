Two men arrested with heroine worth Rs 2 cr near India-Nepal border

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): Two men were arrested and heroine worth around Rs 2 crore was recovered from their possession, a senior official said on Thursday.

The arrest was made by a joint team of district police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday night in the Parsamalik area of the India-Nepal border here.

The accused, identified as Satyam Madeshiya and Ashish Paswan Sonauli, were arrested during a routine checking and 200 grams of the contraband was seized, Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said.