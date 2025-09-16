<p>Bijnor: Two men were found dead inside a waste tanker of Dhampur Sugar Mills in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Dhampur police station in-charge Amit Kumar said the incident came to light after the mill’s HR manager, Vijay Gupta, informed police around 5 pm that two people had died inside a bio-waste plant tanker.</p>.<p>On reaching the spot, police found the bodies of Mukesh Pal (25) and Salman (28) inside the tanker, which was brought from the chemical unit of the mill to the bio-compost waste plant, the officer said.</p>.<p>Prima facie, both appeared to have died due to gas formation inside the tanker while cleaning it, Kumar added.</p>.<p>The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. </p>