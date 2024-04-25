JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Two women charred to death in hut fire in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

Two men were also injured in the fire. They have been hospitalised and are in serious condition.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 16:21 IST

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two women were burned to death and two men were seriously injured when a clutch of huts caught fire in Singha village on Thursday.

Nearly two dozen hutments and properties were burned to ashes and several domestic animals charred to death in the fire.

Nighasan tehsildar Bhim Singh told PTI that the two women who were charred to death were Ramguni, 50, and her sister in-law Sangita, whose age is yet to be ascertained.

The two injured men, Bankey and Sahajram, were rushed to a hospital in Lucknow and are in a serious condition, he said.

Singh said that the relief material was being provided to the victims and a probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of fire.

(Published 25 April 2024, 16:21 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh Fire Accident Lakhimpur Kheri

