Two women charred to death in hut fire in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two women were burned to death and two men were seriously injured when a clutch of huts caught fire in Singha village on Thursday.
Nearly two dozen hutments and properties were burned to ashes and several domestic animals charred to death in the fire.
Nighasan tehsildar Bhim Singh told PTI that the two women who were charred to death were Ramguni, 50, and her sister in-law Sangita, whose age is yet to be ascertained.
The two injured men, Bankey and Sahajram, were rushed to a hospital in Lucknow and are in a serious condition, he said.
Singh said that the relief material was being provided to the victims and a probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of fire.
(Published 25 April 2024, 16:21 IST)