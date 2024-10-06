Unidentified woman's body found in field in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

<p>Etah, UP: The dead body of an unidentified woman was found in a field in Chandanpur village in Jashrathpur area here on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>Some locals saw the woman's body in the field this morning and informed the police.</p>.Bodies of two children found floating in pond in Uttar Pradesh village.<p>The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and attempts are on to identify her, the police said.</p>.<p>No injury mark has been found on the body, they said.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar has asked the concerned SHO to probe the matter in detail.</p>