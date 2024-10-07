Home
UP: 47 booked for making communal remarks during protest against non-veg hotels in Shamli

The Hindu panchayat led by Mahant Swami Yashvir of Yog Sadhan Ashram Bhagra -- who has been named in the FIR -- was allegedly held in Thanabhawan town on September 29 without permission, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 02:44 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 02:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFIRcommunal tension

