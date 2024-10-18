UP: 5 Bahraich killing accused sent to 14 days' judicial custody

<p>Bahraich: A local court here on Friday sent the five men arrested in connection with the murder of a youth in the Maharajganj area during a Durga idol procession to 14 days' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/judicial-custody">judicial custody</a>, police said.</p>.<p>Sarfaraz, Mohd Talim, Abdul Hameed, Faheem, and Mohd Afzal were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Chaudhary.</p>.<p>So far, 60 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the gunning down of a youth on Sunday and subsequent arson and vandalism.</p>.<p>Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the religious procession, died of a gunshot wound during a Hindu-Muslim confrontation.</p>.<p>The death triggered a series of flagrant incidents in the area the next day, with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals, and vehicles.</p>.Bahraich encounter: 2 accused shot near Nepal border; 5 held .<p>Due to the still tense atmosphere in the district, the hearing was held at the residence of the CJM.</p>.<p>Almost a week since the ruckus, on Friday, many shops still remained closed amid a heavy deployment of police.</p>.<p>Barricades were erected at several places and vehicles were not allowed to go past them without a check by police.</p>.<p>The main mosque in Maharajganj Bazar which was at the heart of the Sunday flare-up saw no worshippers for Friday prayers, while a sparse crowd did populate other mosques in the district. The market there had no shoppers.</p>.<p>The Maharajganj area remains under vigil from the sky by drones and helicopters, and on the ground by police, PAC and RRF soldiers.</p>.<p>The district has been divided into nine sectors and three zones to be guarded under the supervision of magistrates.</p>.<p>The five men sent to judicial custody were arrested Thursday by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a gunfight in which two of them received bullet wounds.</p>.<p>Police claimed the five were allegedly trying to flee to bordering Nepal and were shot at during a confrontation.</p>.<p>The gunfight took place in the Hada Basehari area under the Nanpara Police Station limits near the Nepal border, according to police. Hada Basehari is around 15 km from Rupaidiha -- a transit point between India and Nepal.</p>