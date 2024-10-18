Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: 5 Bahraich killing accused sent to 14 days' judicial custody

So far, 60 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the gunning down of a youth on Sunday and subsequent arson and vandalism.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 11:50 IST
Murder caseBahraichjudicial custodyUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us