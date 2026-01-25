<p>Shahjahanpur (UP): Police have booked eight men after a man and a woman jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur when members of a Hindutva organisation allegedly accosted them, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The FIR has been registered against three named individuals and five unidentified persons in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, the couple was sitting at the pizza outlet near the Bareilly turn under the Kant police station area, when seven to eight men belonging to a Hindutva outfit allegedly entered the premises and began demanding their identity cards.</p>.Pakistani Hindu girl, abducted and forced to marry elderly Muslim man, reunites with family.<p>SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the injured man, Vishal, a resident of Puwayan, alleged in his complaint that the group misbehaved with them and started making videos, causing panic.</p>.<p>Fearing for their safety, the woman allegedly jumped out of a window from the second floor, as Vishal followed in an attempt to save her, the SP said.</p>.<p>Both sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said.</p>.Man dragged out, beaten to death by lover's family in Bengaluru.<p>Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Pravesh, Sonu and Harshit, and five unidentified persons.</p>.<p>Dwivedi said surprise checks will be carried out at all pizza outlets in the city, which have been instructed to remove cabins, avoid using curtains, and install transparent glass panels. </p>