Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: 8 booked after Shahjahanpur couple jumps from pizza outlet to escape Hindutva group

Fearing for their safety, the woman allegedly jumped out of a window from the second floor, as Vishal followed in an attempt to save her, the SP said.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsViral videoHindutvaShahjahanpurPizza

Follow us on :

Follow Us