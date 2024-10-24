Home
UP Assembly by-polls: BJP announces candidates on 7 seats

The BJP's list of candidates came just a day before the last date for filing nomination papers. There is speculation that the BJP will give the remaining two seats to its allies.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:45 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:45 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian Politics

