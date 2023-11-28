UP Assembly's Winter Session starts; Yogi Adityanath seeks cooperation of MLAs for smooth conduct of House

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought the cooperation of all Assembly members, including those of the opposition parties, for the smooth conduct of the Winter Session beginning on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters before the start of the session, he said ensuring smooth conduct of the House and maintaining its dignity is as much the responsibility of the opposition as that of the treasury benches.

The Supplementary Budget as well as other legislative issues will be taken up in the Winter session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, he said.

"The Uttar Pradesh legislature, while ensuring proper conduct of the proceedings in a dignified manner, has taken up discussions on important issues in the past over six years. The proceedings have been conducted in a dignified manner as per the true ethos of democracy through dialogue.

"This is also a matter of curiosity for people as this is the very house where once an incident of clash (maar-peet) had taken place. But today, discussions on public issues are taking place in a proper manner," Adityanath said.

Asserting that the government was ready to give answers to questions of all opposition members, he said, "I appeal to all members, especially to those of the opposition parties, to help maintain that dignity as it is also the responsibility of the opposition and not just of the ruling party."

"The state government is ready for discussion on all issues of development and public importance," he said.

"I believe that members of the opposition parties will cooperate in maintaining the dignity of the House and help conduct the Winter session in a proper manner," the chief minister added.