UP board exam results announced: 89.55% pass rate in Class 10, 82.6% in Class 12

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education on Saturday announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

"Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district was the Class 10 topper with 98.50 per cent marks. Shubham Verma, also from Sitapur, stood first in the Class 12 exam with 97.80 per cent," Education (Secondary) Director Mahendra Dev told PTI.