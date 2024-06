UP bride refuses to marry after finding groom drunk, smoking marijuana

Bhadohi (UP): A bride refused to marry her groom allegedly after she found him abusing in an inebriated state and smoking marijuana during the marriage function, police said on Thursday.

The people of the bride's side held the groom, Tehsildar Gautam, his father Jaiprakash and grandfather Meva Lal hostage and demanded to return Rs 8 lakhs spent on the wedding preparations, they said.

Pinky, daughter of Sheela Devi, resident of Fattupur area of City Kotwali police station area, was to be married to Gautam, resident of Jayarampur of Jaunpur district. When the wedding procession arrived on Wednesday night, the groom was in an inebriated state and was hurling abuses from the stage, they said.