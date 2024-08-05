UP by-polls: BJP to make Ayodhya gang-rape a major issue against SP

Lucknow: On the defensive after losing its traditional stronghold of Faizabad seat of which Ayodhya is a part, in the recent Lok Sabha polls to arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP), the BJP plans to make the alleged gang-rape of a minor by an SP leader a major issue in the upcoming assembly by-polls on ten seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The saffron party also plans to corner the SP, especially its Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, who has emerged as the new poster boy of the party, after he inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on the BJP.

The minor victim, who hailed from the OBC community and was reported to be two months pregnant, was on Monday shifted to the KG Medical College University in the state capital from Ayodhya for specialised treatment.

It was alleged that Khan and his aide gang-raped the victim, who worked as a labourer, several times over the past two months.