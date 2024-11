UP bypolls: Yogi credits Modi for BJP's win, says I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'loot and lies' politics coming to end

Till 4.30 pm, according to the Election Commission, the BJP had won Ghaziabad, Khair and Phulpur seats while its candidates and RLD ally had secured a decisive lead in Katehari, Majhawan, Kundarki and Meerapur. Opposition Samajwadi Party won in Sishamau and Karhal.