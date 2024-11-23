Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP bypolls: BJP wins Ghaziabad, Khair Assembly seats; SP bags Sishamau

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in four seats and its ally RLD in one seat. The SP is leading in Karhal Assembly seat, the Election Commission of India said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 10:26 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsSPBypollsassembly bypollsby-electionsUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us