UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended after audio goes viral

Kannauj (UP): One may have heard the cops demanding bribes in cash to settle things but in Uttar Pradesh a cop demanded potatoes as bribe from a farmer in Kannauj district to settle a case against him.

The cop, identified as sub-inspector Ram Kripal, in-charge of Chapunna-Bahawalpur police outpost, was suspended after an audio clip purportedly containing his conversation with the farmer went viral on social media.

According to the police sources here, Ram Kripal was heard demanding five kilograms of potatoes from the farmer to settle a case against the latter. The farmer is heard expressing his inability to give five kilograms of potatoes and he offers two kilograms of potatoes.